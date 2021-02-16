In their first phone call, the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the French Head of State, Emmanuel Macron, addressed various issues and concluded on the importance of close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address the Covid-19 crisis, the situation of democracy in the world and climate change.

It is the second call Harris has made as the nation’s vice president to a foreign leader after his conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This Tuesday, the conversation took place with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We talk about Covid-19, climate change, support for democracies at home and the world and regional challenges. I look forward to working with President Macron to build a better future for our two countries, ”the vice president wrote through the official Twitter account of her office.

A statement issued by Harris’s office, and in which details of the call were known, highlighted the “need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address Covid-19, climate change and support democracy in the country (States United) and around the world. ”

Among the regional topics, they discussed the situation in the Middle East and Africa and the need to address the challenges in these territories “jointly”.

For his part, Macron, in a message through the social network Twitter, was pleased with the talk and announced the arrival of the space exploration vehicle ‘Perseverance’ to Mars.

“I’m glad I had this first chat with the Vice President, Kamala Harris! Let’s move forward together on all the challenges we face: climate, gender equality, regional crises and our space cooperation that, hopefully, will take a new step this Thursday with the landing of ‘Perseverance’ on Mars, “said the French president.

Harris and American foreign policy

The arrival of the Democrats to the White House marks the return of the United States to a series of agreements and multilateral organizations from which the nation had withdrawn under the Administration of former President Donald Trump.

In the call with Macron, Harris expressed his commitment to achieve “revitalize the transatlantic alliance,” the statement added.

President Joe Biden, formerly Barack Obama’s vice president, has counted on Kamala Harris at multiple events after coming to power. According to the Reuters news agency, the intention of the US head of state is for Harris to play a key role in the implementation of his political agenda.

After the conversation with Macron, with whom Biden also had a talk in January, Harris begins to take center stage in the nation’s foreign policy, despite having less experience than the head of state in this matter.

