Madrid. Scientists have now discovered that the first butterflies originated in North and Central America, a unique phenomenon that occurred 100 million years ago, according to a previous study.

At that time, a group of moths began to fly during the day instead of at night, taking advantage of nectar-rich flowers that co-evolved with bees. A large-scale DNA analysis in 2019 ruled out an earlier hypothesis that pressure from bats caused the evolution of butterflies after the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Before reaching conclusions about the region of Earth where this evolutionary leap occurred, researchers from dozens of countries had to create the tree of life of the world’s largest butterflies, assembled with DNA from more than 2,000 species that they represent all the families of these insects and 92 percent of the genera. Using this framework as a guide, they tracked the butterflies’ movements and feeding habits through time in a four-dimensional puzzle stretching back to North and Central America. According to their results, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, this was where the first lepidoptera flew.

For the study’s lead author, Akito Kawahara, curator of those insects at the Florida Museum of Natural History, the project was a long time coming.

“It was my childhood dream,” he said in a statement. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do ever since I visited the American Museum of Natural History as a kid and saw a picture of butterfly phylogeny taped to a curator’s door. It is also the most difficult study I have ever been a part of and it took a lot of effort from people all over the world to complete it.”

There are some 19,000 species of butterflies, and piecing together the group’s 100 million-year history required information about their modern distributions and host plants. Before this study, there was no single place that researchers could go to access that data.

“In many cases, the information we needed existed in field guides that had not been digitized and were written in multiple languages,” Kawahara said.

The authors decided to create their own publicly available database, painstakingly translating and transferring the contents of books, museum collections, and isolated web pages into a single digital repository.

Behind all this data were 11 rare butterfly fossils, without which the analysis would not have been possible. With paper-thin wings and thread-fine hairs, butterflies are rarely preserved in the fossil record. The few that do exist can be used as calibration points in gene trees, allowing researchers to record the timing of key evolutionary events.

The results tell a dynamic story, riddled with rapid diversifications, faltering gains, and unlikely dispersals. Some groups traveled over incredibly great distances, while others seem to have stayed in one place, remaining stationary as the continents, mountains, and rivers moved around them.

The butterflies first appeared somewhere in central and western North America. At the time, that region was traversed by an expansive seaway that bisected the continent, while present-day Mexico was linked in a long arc with the United States, Canada, and Russia. North and South America had not yet been joined via the Isthmus of Panama, but the butterflies had little difficulty crossing the narrow pass between them.

Despite South America’s relative proximity to Africa, the butterflies took the long way around, moving to Asia via the Bering land bridge. From there, they quickly covered ground, radiating into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Horn of Africa. They even reached India, which was then an island separated by miles of open sea on all sides.

Even more surprising was their arrival in Australia, which remained attached to Antarctica, the last combined remnant of the supercontinent Pangea. The butterflies may have once lived in Antarctica when global temperatures were warmer, crossing the northern edge of the continent into the larger country of Oceania before the two landmasses drifted apart.

Farther north, the butterflies lingered on the western edge of Asia for potentially up to 45 million years before migrating to Europe. The reason for this long pause is unclear, but its effects are still evident today, Kawahara explained.

“Europe doesn’t have many species of butterflies compared to other parts of the world, and the ones it does have can often be found elsewhere. Many butterflies on that continent are also found in Siberia and Asia, for example.”

Once Lepidoptera became established, they quickly diversified along with their plant hosts. By the time the dinosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago, nearly all of the modern families of butterflies had appeared on the scene, each seeming to have had a special affinity for a specific group of plants.

“We looked at this association on an evolutionary time scale, and in almost all butterfly families, bean plants turned out to be the ancestral hosts,” Kawahara said. “This was also true of the ancestor of all butterflies.”

Since then, bean plants have expanded their list of pollinators to include various bees, flies, hummingbirds, and mammals, while butterflies have also expanded their palates. According to study co-author Pamela Soltis, a Florida museum curator and distinguished professor, the botanical associations the butterflies forged helped transform them from a minor branch of moths to what is now one of the world’s largest groups of insects.

“The evolution of butterflies and flowering plants has been inexorably intertwined since the origin of the former, and the close relationship between them has resulted in remarkable diversification events in both lineages,” he concluded.