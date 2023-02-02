A 319-million-year-old fossilized fish, extracted from a coal mine in England more than a century ago, is the oldest example of a well-preserved vertebrate brain.

The CT scan, in which X-rays are used to reveal internal features, shows that the creature’s skull contains a brain and nerves about an inch long.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, and the University of Michigan, in the United States, who announced the fact through a statement, believe that the discovery opens a window into the neural anatomy and early evolution of a important group of living fish: ray-finned fish.

The findings, published in Nature, shed light on the preservation of soft parts in fossils of animals with backbones. Most animal remains in museum collections were formed from hard body parts such as bones, teeth, and shells.

Lead author Sam Giles, from the University of Birmingham, said: “The finding shows a more complicated pattern of brain evolution than suggested by living species alone, allowing us to better define how and when modern fish evolved.” .

The analyzed brain belongs to Coccocephalus wildi, primitive ray-finned fish about the size of a bream that swam in an estuary.