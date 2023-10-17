The supply of tourist accommodation has just grown in Lorca with the opening of the first apartment block with capacity for 53 beds, which was inaugurated yesterday on Jerónimo Santa Fe street, under the B&S Santa Fe brand. It is located next to a conventional residential building , also newly built, and the developer has invested two million euros in this tourist infrastructure. The block consists of 19 apartments distributed over five floors, of which 15 have two bedrooms and four have one bedroom.

The complex has the highest category in this segment, three keys, equivalent to five-star hotels. The owner has already submitted the responsible declaration to the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (Itrem), so he can carry out the tourist accommodation activity from this moment. Reservations are already full for the celebration of the Sepor livestock, industrial and agri-food fair, which opens next Monday, and for the National Meeting of Young People of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods that will celebrate its tenth edition in Lorca also next week.

The Minister of Tourism, Carmen Conesa, and the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, toured the new establishment yesterday together with the president of the Ceclor employer’s association and the promoters of the project. Gil highlighted that the accommodation capacity in the municipality is increased by 5% and that the “new model” that is being implemented is “strategic for the tourist development” of the city, which has a deficit of hotel beds. He assured that the City Council will facilitate procedures and subsidies for the opening of new establishments. The counselor explained that one of the primary objectives of the regional government is to increase the number of hotel beds and “facilitate bureaucracy and tax relief” for developers.

With this inauguration, Lorca’s offer now exceeds a thousand places with a total of 63 accommodations, of which 10 are hotels, guesthouses and hostels, with capacity for 519 people; 30 rural houses and guesthouses, with 198 beds; three hostels, with 186 beds, in addition to another 19 apartments and tourist homes distributed throughout different parts of the city with capacity for 87 people, according to 2022 data offered by Itrem.

The National Institute of Statistics estimates that 263,170 tourists spent the night in Lorca last year, in collective and private accommodation. Of these, 15.4% were foreigners and the rest nationals. This represents 5.9% of the total tourists that the Region received. 30.4% of Spaniards were residents of the Region itself, 21.2% of Valencia, 17.8% of Andalusia and the rest of Catalonia and Madrid. International tourism came from France, the United Kingdom, Germany or Belgium.