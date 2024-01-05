The first distributor in Lombardy of HVO100 biodiesel, an ecological fuel obtained 100% from renewable sources capable of reducing the emissions of the vehicles that use it by up to 90%, was inaugurated in Carpiano in recent days. Distributed by Costantin in collaboration with the Ekopoint network, as explained by the Venetian company from Borgo Padovano, Hydrogenated vegetable oil is a hydrogenated vegetable fuel that can be used by latest generation Diesel vehicles and has already been tested in Northern Europe, where It is currently widely used without ever causing any problems to vehicles.

Two phases

Free of aromatics and polyaromatics, HVO100 is produced in two stages. In the first, called hydrotreatment, the raw materials are saturated with hydrogen. In the second, the chemical structure is altered to impart the desired qualities to the final product. Already on sale in Veneto, the HVO100 will now also be available in Lombardy while waiting to arrive in other regions. With the opening in Milan, there are already 26 Costantin service stations where HVO100 is present, including that of Merlara, the only one in Italy to have completely eliminated fossil diesel. “The Milan area is a gateway to new commercial possibilities,” explains Marco Vetrali, commercial director of Costantin Spa. “With Ekopoint, a new phase of green fuel distribution begins: it will not only be possible to find it in Costantin distributors, but also in other brands . We hope to accelerate its diffusion at a national level.”