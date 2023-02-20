After three days in command of the UANL Tigers, Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz He begins to face his first problems at the head of the San Nicolás de los Garza team and although he remains undefeated with two wins and a draw, he would not be pleasing everyone on his squad.
already with Diego Coca outside the institution, a new story begins to take shape in Nuevo León, so far the royals have managed to add four points out of six possible and remain in the top positions.
It was with a 4-2 victory against Pumas and a goalless draw against Juárez, the two results that marked the beginning of this technical direction, which came as a surprise due to the loss of the Argentine. The new strategist is respected by the squad, but the locker room has already noticed one of his mistakes.
And it is that according to a column for Halftime, Miguel Angel Arizpe gave details about the behavior of Chima Ruiz against their managers and also the perception that footballers have for it. “He wants to please everyone. It is a symptom of a young coach who is coming in,” leaked an element of the auriazul team.
“The problem with that is that it breaks down a formation, there is no regularity. In the second half we blur,” added this source inside the cats’ dressing room in a conversation with the journalist.
Despite that, the source of Miguel Angel Arizpe He acknowledged that they are happy with the arrival of the new technical director: “The group accepts him and supports him. Believe me, that’s very important, more than you might think. He knows us, he knows about us and he’s also very capable. He’s going to be a good coach,” the source said.
