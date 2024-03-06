During the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview we had the chance to see The First Berserker Khazana soulslike-inspired hack & slash action game.

It is a hardcore action game that puts us in the shoes of Khazan, a great general of the Pell Los Empirerisen from the dead and ready for revenge.

We can expect a game in which we will have to test our action skills, with a combat system inspired by the hack and slash of DNF. The game is also set within the same universe as DNF, a brand of Nexon (publisher).

The First Berserker Khazan will allow you to customize our character in different ways, defining skills and equipment. We can expect a combat system also based on parries and dodges, to get the better of enemy attack moves.

The First Berserker: Khazan does not have a precise release date for now, but it is scheduled for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

The Sinking City 2 was also announced at the event.