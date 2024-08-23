Publisher Nexon and development team Neople have released a new title at Gamescom 2024. in-depth “deep dive” video on the Gameplay Of The First Berserker: Khazanwhich shows more closely the characterizing elements of the game and its combat system.
After the trailer that revealed the release date and an upcoming closed beta, again at the Cologne fair, we return to take another look at this interesting action RPG in this longer video, capable of providing more precise information on the game coming in early 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
It is a sort of spin-off of Dungeon Fighter Online, a series particularly famous in Asia but still little known in the West, but based on a game structure rather different from the typical one of the series.
The close combat system
The First Berserker: Khazan focuses on a single player experience in the style of third-person action RPGso something different from the franchise it belongs to and closer to the almost souls-like action, in some aspects.
Precisely for this reason, it is defined as “hardcore” by the developers, a definition that could have something to do with the combat system.
This emerges as a central element in the game, which combines classic dynamic action and role-playing elements and of which we see something clearer in this new video showing some phases of the gameplay.
There also seems to be some narrative to the game, which tells of Khazan’s quest for revenge against those who orchestrated his downfall. After the announcement at The Game Awards, let’s take a look at this interesting title again.
