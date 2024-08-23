Publisher Nexon and development team Neople have released a new title at Gamescom 2024. in-depth “deep dive” video on the Gameplay Of The First Berserker: Khazanwhich shows more closely the characterizing elements of the game and its combat system.

After the trailer that revealed the release date and an upcoming closed beta, again at the Cologne fair, we return to take another look at this interesting action RPG in this longer video, capable of providing more precise information on the game coming in early 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It is a sort of spin-off of Dungeon Fighter Online, a series particularly famous in Asia but still little known in the West, but based on a game structure rather different from the typical one of the series.