The first dismissal of the 2023-24 season in Serie B is that of Davide Ballardini. Giovanni Stroppa is ready to replace him on the Cremonese bench. The club announced the separation with Ballardini with an official note: “The grey-red club would like to thank the coach for the seriousness, professionalism and passion demonstrated in the daily work carried out since his arrival in Cremona”.

since January

—

The coach from Ravenna arrived last January on the Grigiorossa bench and was confirmed despite failing to save in Serie A due to the good end to last season. The start of Serie B, however, has been disappointing for Cremonese, who despite being among the big teams in the championship have so far collected 6 points in 5 days, the result of a victory and three draws – including the fatal one on Saturday against Reggiana comeback – and a defeat.