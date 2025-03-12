03/12/2025



Updated at 8:44 p.m.





Mahou San Miguel, a 100% Spanish family company of beers, other drinks and services, has developed the first beer tap in Spain manufactured from a byproduct of the process of making the beer itself. This milestone is integrated within the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. This novel and pioneer solution for hospitality is already a reality and is one of the great novelties that the company is presenting this week at the Hip (Hospitality Innovation Planet) fair held in Madrid.

Beer taps have a metal structure that is covered with a housing or cover that allows you to protect it from external factors. This roof is what Mahou San Miguel has developed from a mixture of bagasse, organic component that is obtained after the pressing and filtration of the beer must, and Pla (a biocomposable polymer that is achieved through the corn, beet or wheat starch), using 3D technology for it. To carry it out, they have had the collaboration of the Lowpoly company, an expert in the development of innovative designs through digital manufacturing and with a sustainable vision.

The material resulting from the process is totally recyclable, causing the housing for the first time 100% circular. In addition, it has an aesthetic and disruptive design and can be installed at any point of sale.

After the development of the first taps, the ambition of the Mahou San Miguel is to extend this pioneer solution to the nearly 150,000 facilities that it has throughout the national territory.









«The development of the Bagazo tap is an example of the commitment that from Mahou San Miguel always maintains with innovation and sustainability. The disruptive of this solution is not only the result, but the process: we have created a chain of use that directly connects our beer production with tangible solutions, in this case for our clients, seeking that each element has a purpose beyond its initial function. Thus we make a differential contribution, not only to our business, but to our entire value chain. » Benet Fité, Quality Director, R&D and Environment of Mahou San Miguel.

The ideation and development of this project also arises from the internal talent of Mahou San Miguel. An example of how the company encourages innovation and the development of innovative solutions among its professionals, generating common spaces to share good practices and inspiration.

This disruptive tap is another example of the continuous search for solutions by Mahou San Miguel to give a second life to Bagazo, which generates 192,000 tons year in all its production centers. In fact, it already has other projects to use, for example, in the manufacture of food products, such as bagasse flour, paper labels or edible cutlery.