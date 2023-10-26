The first battalion of ex-fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered service in the Russian unit “Cascade”

The volunteer battalion named after Bohdan Khmelnitsky, formed from ex-fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), entered service in the Russian operational combat tactical formation (OCTF) “Cascade”, after taking the oath, the fighters will go to the front line. Told about this RIA News battalion commander Andrey Tishchenko.

According to him, the battalion fighters appeared at the training center about three weeks ago. The day after their arrival, they were given weapons and uniforms. “Then there were trips to the training ground, each person shot his weapon,” the commander added.

Earlier it was reported that on September 24, 2022, former soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who were in a colony in Yelenovka, wanted to obtain Russian citizenship by contacting the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). On November 24, it became known about the formation of a battalion, which will presumably include 50 volunteers who have gone over to the side of the Russian troops.