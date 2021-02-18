The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Paraguay on Thursday, 18 February.

This was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Health of the South American Republic on the official page of the department on Twitter.

According to them, the first batch of the Russian drug will be used to vaccinate medical personnel working “on the first line” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ministry, vaccinations in the country will begin on February 22.

Recall that in early February, the Minister of Health of Paraguay, Julio Massoleni, announced that the republic’s cabinet had signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier, vaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian drug also began in medical institutions in Bahrain.