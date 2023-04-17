The sales outlets witnessed the depletion of the quantities of the first batch of “Saba Sanabel” flour produced from wheat farms in Maliha, which began to be provided in Sharjah Cooperative during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al-Tunaiji, said that the department offered “Seven Sanabel” flour in Sharjah Cooperative, the main distributor this year, due to its great marketing and operational experience. Where it was decided to provide it in the last ten days of Ramadan, with a weight of two and five kilograms, for all uses of baked goods, in addition to that it is considered one of the best types, because it contains a high percentage of protein, and is free from any chemicals, indicating that coordination and follow-up with the cooperative will be a continuous imprint. To find out consumers’ reactions to selling and marketing it.

He added to «Emirates Today», that wheat is a strategic commodity, and its availability in an appropriate amount is a strategic priority for all countries of the world, pointing out that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Various parts of the country, especially since there were previous beliefs that cultivating wheat in the country was not feasible, but what we found in terms of results on the ground exceeded expectations, as the cultivation was carried out with impressive results, and with a protein rate that is the highest in the UAE market.

He continued: «After the end of the harvest, we come to the second step, which is sending the wheat to the mills, as Al Ain Mills were chosen after conducting an inspection of the mills, and it was agreed with them on all steps until reaching packaging and delivery to the sales outlets, while a team from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock was allocated to the presence In the mills, to check on the progress of business according to the standards agreed upon with the mills.

He confirmed that the department had received requests from major sales outlets in the country to receive and sell the product, revealing the possibility of a second phase of marketing the product in cooperation with Carrefour, where negotiations with them focus on selling the product through the chain of stores located in various emirates of the country.

Al-Tunaiji continued, “We hope to reach about 2,000 tons of the current production, and on time

There are accompanying processes, such as hay and bran, and these are all products associated with the flour sorting processes.

He stated that the percentage of protein in cereals exceeded international figures. As this product is grown for the first time in the country, it is free of chemicals and is not genetically modified, which makes the demand for it great.

For his part, the CEO of the “Sharjah Cooperative”, Majid Al-Junaid, said that spaces have been allocated to display and market “Seven Sanabel” flour, in all its branches, and on its electronic platform, at reasonable prices, in line with our strategies, and keeping pace with the visions and directives of the Ruler of Sharjah on the necessity of uniting all Efforts, strengthening joint action, and upgrading cooperation tools for the success of strategic national projects.

And the Director of the Marketing and Public Relations Department at the “Sharjah Cooperative”, Faisal Khaled Al Naboodah, stated that Sharjah wheat “Seven Sanabel”, which is the finest type of wheat available in the market, has been provided in the cooperative’s branches, in addition to the possibility of ordering through the cooperative’s website. He stressed that “Seven Sanabel” will be provided in “Sharjah Cooperative” soon in its various branches.