For the first time since 2008, China received a shipment of pork from Russia

In April-May of this year, China received a shipment of Russian pork for the first time in 16 years, totaling $677,000. This is reported by RIA News with reference to Chinese statistics.

According to the agency, pork supplies from the Russian Federation began in April, but the cost amounted to only $953 for the entire month. However, in May, Russian imports increased and already exceeded 676 thousand dollars.

The supply of Russian pork to China was also discussed at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, held on June 5-8. According to the statement of the head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergei Dankvert, supply volumes had already reached 4.26 thousand tons of products by the beginning of June, and by the end of the year they could reach at least 15 thousand tons.

Restrictions on the import of pork from Russia have been in place in China since 2008 due to African swine fever. In September 2023 they were canceled. Although it was expected that deliveries would begin in January of this year, it was only in early March that the first batch of products was sent, which arrived in China only a month later.