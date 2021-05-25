The Novosibirsk region received the first 3.9 thousand components of the vaccine against the coronavirus “KoviVac”, reported on website regional government on Tuesday 25 May.

“The first batch of the vaccine will be distributed to all medical organizations of the Novosibirsk region, where vaccine prevention centers for coronavirus infection have been organized, depending on the number of the attached population,” it was reported.

In total, the region received more than 353 thousand doses of GamKovidVac (aka Sputnik V), EpiVacCorona and KoviVac drugs. As of Wednesday, more than 290 thousand residents of the region were vaccinated once, twice vaccinated and more than 213 thousand people completed the vaccination course.

In the Novosibirsk region, 95 vaccination points are deployed in all adult polyclinics in Novosibirsk, in all districts and urban districts. In addition, 87 mobile teams have been formed.

Earlier, on May 25, the director of the center that developed the vaccine. Chumakova Aydar Ishmukhametov said that the third stage of testing “KoviVac” could begin in a week. The exact date depends on the decision of the Ministry of Health.

As part of the third phase, research will be conducted on volunteers over 60 years of age and patients suffering from chronic diseases.

KoviVac became the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus after Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the registration of the drug at the end of February. In total, four vaccines are registered in the Russian Federation: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

