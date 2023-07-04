Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, President of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding between the Authority and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai – the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises – and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry – the Fujairah Center for Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises -, Imtiaz Company, which specializes in franchising; Ernst & Young (EY), the global company for specialized services; With the aim of supporting the employees who obtained a sabbatical leave for self-employment, raising their efficiency and entrepreneurial capabilities, and benefiting from the privileges and financing options provided by these institutions, as well as providing guidance and guidance to them during the leave period.

Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, signed the agreements with each of: (Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Commercial Registration and Licensing, Sultan Al Hindasi, Director General of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Issam Lootah, Executive Director of Imtiaz Company, and Mr. Anthony O’Sullivan, responsible partner For the offices of Ernst and Young in the United Arab Emirates).

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the approval of the first batch of federal government employees who benefited from the sabbatical leave project for self-employment for federal government employees, who were selected according to the requirements and criteria for the leave, which must be available in the employee and the idea of ​​his own project.

Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, explained that the UAE government seeks, through the sabbatical leave for self-employment, to empower national cadres and talents, and motivate them to enter the world of entrepreneurship and discover its fields, which will reflect positively on the future national economy.

She stated that the initiative witnessed a remarkable interaction by employees of ministries and federal entities wishing to obtain a sabbatical leave for self-employment, and to benefit from the advantages it offers them, noting that the first batch was chosen after carefully evaluating all requests received by employees, and ensuring that they meet all criteria. And the conditions determined by a neutral external committee.

Laila Al-Suwaidi pointed out that federal government employees who obtain a sabbatical for self-employment will benefit from the privileges offered by the National Program for Small and Medium Enterprises provided by the Ministry of Economy, and they will also receive free consulting courses by the initiative’s partners. To help them start their own projects, manage them professionally, or enable them to expand the activities of their existing companies and projects already, as well as giving them the opportunity to participate in local and international exhibitions, and to benefit from government purchases.

She said: “The sabbatical leave for self-employment represents a qualitative addition and a catalyst for the establishment of entrepreneurial projects and companies that contribute to strengthening the economy and support the state’s efforts to empower national competencies, build their capabilities and enhance their skills in various fields. The leave is a unique opportunity that a limited number of employees of ministries and federal authorities enjoy annually To explore potential investment opportunities in the private sector in the country.

The leave targets Emirati employees working in federal government agencies. The duration of the sabbatical leave for self-employment, which is granted to the employee in order to establish or manage his economic project, is one paid year. The employee can combine the sabbatical leave for self-employment, leave without pay, and annual leave.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources was keen to clarify the controls, conditions and procedures that support federal entities when evaluating requests for sabbatical leave for self-employment, and that federal government employees, citizens, can view the conditions and requirements for obtaining sabbatical leave for self-employment, by visiting the website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. www.fahr.gov.ae.