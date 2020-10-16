The first post-registration series of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “EpiVacCorona” will be released at the end of October. This was announced in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor on Friday, October 16.

“The production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine will be launched on the basis of the State Scientific Center of VB“ Vector ”of Rospotrebnadzor, which has production facilities licensed in accordance with GMP requirements. The first post-registration series will be released at the end of October, “the ministry said. “RIA News”…

Rospotrebnadzor noted that post-registration trials of the drug will begin in the near future, but “the exact date has not yet been determined.” It is planned to vaccinate people at risk outside the scope of the study.

“Currently, no agreements have been concluded with foreign countries on the supply of vaccines,” the department added.

The registration of the second Russian vaccine against coronavirus was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 14. The drug was named “EpiVacCorona”, its development was carried out by the state scientific center “Vector”.

The Russian leader urged to increase the production of two Russian vaccines for COVID-19 and, first of all, to provide the domestic market with drugs.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 40 thousand volunteers will take part in post-registration clinical trials of this vaccine, including 150 citizens over 60 years old. The first batch of the drug will consist of 60 thousand doses.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and in the world was registered on August 11 in Russia. The drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center and named “Sputnik V”.

