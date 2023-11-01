The British Foreign Office said on Wednesday that the first batch of Britons entered Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

The British Foreign Office stated that it had agreed with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities on a list of names of British citizens who want to leave Gaza, and they will be informed in advance of the time when the people on the list will be able to use the crossing..

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described today’s transit as a “hugely important first step” on the X social media platform.

“We are working with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities to ensure that the crossing remains open so that all British citizens can reach safety in the coming days,” he wrote.

Britain said that it has teams on the ground to provide assistance and will provide means of transportation to a reception center in Cairo, where it will provide them with food and water, in addition to providing means of communication that will enable them to speak with their families..

Britain added that these teams will also help arrange subsequent travel via commercial flights, including supporting people with emergency travel documents.