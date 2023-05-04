It was not seen coming but it has materialized. Mateu Alemany requested his departure from Barcelona after disagreement with several of the club’s efforts. Among the movements that led the board to step aside is the return of Leo Messi, since he understands that Laporta has become obsessed with him despite the fact that there is no real financial path for him, he has gone over the top , your opinion is not thinking and you have chosen to step aside now that you can.
Mateu’s destination will be Aston Villa, a club that usually has a very good relationship with Spanish football, as shown by the presence of Unai Emery on the bench. The team has offered him a much better salary and also a market budget to make many signings in his style, as long as he works with the coach on duty. The first objective of the manager has been within Barcelona, it is Ferran Torres.
From England they report that the ‘Villains’ want to bring the Spaniard back to the Premier League, the club seeks to release Coutinho and they see the former Manchester City as a positive replacement for the Brazilian, as Emery believes that the player has significant potential that he is not allowed to exploit within the culé team and hopes to recover the same within Aston Villa. There is a good relationship between all of them, the complex task is to convince the footballer to take a step back.
#Barcelona #footballer #Mateu #Alemany #sign #Aston #Villa
