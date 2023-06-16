RBC: Roskomnadzor issued the first bans on the transfer of personal data of Russians abroad

In the Russian Federation, the first cases of refusal to companies in the cross-border transfer of personal data were recorded. About it informs RBC, citing a source in Roskomnadzor (RKN).

According to the source of the publication, since March 1, when the new procedure began to operate, 589 such notifications have been received from Russian personal data operators. Based on the results of consideration of seven of them, the department banned or restricted the transfer. It is specified that these companies, in particular, planned to transfer personal data of applicants, as well as potential customers abroad, to check their solvency.

The July amendments to the Federal Law “On Personal Data” came into force on March 1. According to Alena Gerashchenko, lecturer at the Department of Digital Technology Law and Biolaw, Faculty of Law, Higher School of Economics, the new rules will significantly change the model for processing and protecting personal data by operators.

Earlier it was reported that since February 24, 2022, Roskomnadzor has restricted access to approximately 206 thousand resources with unreliable materials about a special military operation (SVO), discrediting the Russian army and calls for unauthorized actions.