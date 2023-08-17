Ângela Ferreira, the woman who led the movement to legalize post-mortem insemination in Portugal, has given birth to Guilherme after using cryopreserved semen by her husband, who died of cancer in 2019.

“Today our world was more illuminated. Guilherme was born at 11:09 with 3,915 kg and 50.5 cm.

He is a healthy child. Thank you my love Hugo Neves Ferreira for choosing me for this dream!” Ângela wrote last night in a post on her Instagram account dedicated to her husband and along with a photograph of the newborn.

“Thank you all for your love and concern! And now? Now I am going to isolate myself in this bubble of love and enjoy it as much as I can. I could and maybe I should say more, but right now I want to enjoy and enjoy this endless love “, he added.

Ângela Ferreira led a battle in Portugal to legalize post-mortem insemination after her husband Hugo died of cancer in 2019 and having left in writing his wish that his wife have a child with the semen that he cryopreserved while still alive.

The story was disclosed in 2020 in a documentary series on the Portuguese channel TVI and managed to mobilize more than 100,000 people to sign a petition for the proposal to be discussed in Parliament.

After several projects from different parties, and with a presidential veto involved, post-mortem insemination finally came into effect in Portugal in November 2021. In February 2023, Ângela Ferreira made her pregnancy public through social networks.

The norm allows a woman to be inseminated with the genetic material of her deceased partner “in cases of expressly consented parental projects” and in a period of between six months and three years after death.

If the process culminates in the birth of a baby, it is considered the child of the deceased at the legal level.

EFE