Jesus sleeps peacefully in his mother’s arm, oblivious to the gibberish that has taken place around him. He ignores his prominence and that dozens of eyes have long been on him. He is barely two months old, but his story has already been written in medical books: the little one is the first baby in Spain to be born after a womb transplant. The mother, Tamara Franco, lacked the reproductive organ due to a congenital problem and, to fulfill her desire to be a mother, received her sister’s uterus, who donated it to her in October 2020. With the arrival of Jesus in the world, the first book concludes. success of a Hospital Clínic study to validate the feasibility of this surgery, which is not exempt from ethical dilemmas.

Jesus is not the first. There are more than fifty like him in the world. Since the team led by Dr. Mats Brännström, from the Sahlgrenska University Hospital of the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), performed the first uterus transplant in 2013, which culminated in the birth of a baby in 2014, there has been a trickle of cases all over the world. balloon testifying to the success of this procedure, both with the uterus of a living donor and a cadaver. “The first victory is the surgery, after the woman has her menstruation normally and then the pregnancy… But the definition of the success of the uterus transplant is that the woman manages to give birth,” explained Brännström himself in an interview with EL COUNTRY in 2015.

It is not an easy road. Starting with the choice of the recipient. In the Clínic study, the center established as the main requirement that the candidates had Rokitansky syndrome, a congenital disorder of the female reproductive system that affects one in every 5,000 women in the world and that means being born without a uterus or fallopian tubes. . Within the framework of the experimental study at the Barcelona hospital, the researchers have received consultations from more than a hundred women, but, so far, only two transplants have been performed (one of them, Franco’s) and there are two other women in “advanced” study process, explained Dr. Francisco Carmona, head of the Gynecology service and head of the project, who has authorization to perform five transplants.

The surgical procedure is also highly complex and not without risk: first the uterus must be removed —it is performed using robotic surgery, which is less invasive— and then implantation, which is done in an open intervention. In the case of Tamara Franco, the extraction took about 11 hours and the implantation, another four. Antonio Alcaraz, head of the Urology service and specialist in transplants, admits that the process has a high “technical complexity”. “The uterus in the non-pregnant phase receives very little blood and the uterine arteries are two millimeters and the veins are two or three. And that makes it difficult to transplant. We have to go looking for larger vessels and in the venous drainage, look for veins that have more blood flow ”, he explains. In addition, he adds, “you cannot sacrifice the vascularity of adjacent organs, such as the bladder,” which complicates the approach. “And to that is added that the ureter is always in the middle and it is extra difficult not to touch it” throughout the process, explains the urologist.

Intervention of a uterus transplant at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​in October 2020. Francisco Avia / Hospital Clínic

Tamara Franco received the transplant in October 2020 and a short time later, she already had her first period. But the process to achieve a successful pregnancy was complex, with added problems that made the entire procedure difficult and delayed, such as an abortion or the covid that the patient contracted. They were unable to implant an embryo and carry on the pregnancy until last September. During the pregnancy, in addition, the woman developed preeclampsia and a cesarean section was scheduled at seven months, on March 10. Little Jesus was born weighing 1.1 kilos and, although he had to receive ventilatory support and parenteral nutrition for the first few days, the doctors assure that his evolution is favourable: right now, the little boy already weighs 3,200 grams and his state of health has improved. improved. He only needs oxygen support occasionally to help his lungs ventilate properly.

For her part, Franco has already undergone a hysterectomy to remove her uterus. It is the usual procedure when the mother confirms that she has fulfilled her gestational wish. The organ is no longer necessary and it is removed so that the woman does not have to continue undergoing immunosuppressive treatments that prevent rejection of the organ. “It has been a tough process, but it has been worth it,” concludes Franco forcefully, who is 34 years old and is from Murcia.

Reported success cases are still trickling. The experimental technique is being perfected, but not all uterine transplants definitely end in the birth of a live baby. A review In 2021, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio collected more than thirty children born after this technique in the world, although they collected a variable success rate depending on the center: in theirs, the pregnancy rate for patients with an organ in functioning —these are called “technically successful transplants”—, was 66%, but the authors admitted that another study had reported that, as of April 2020, of the first 52 recipients of a uterus transplant in the world, only 42% of patients with a technically successful transplant achieved a pregnancy.

Other study American reported in 2021 the results of a uterus transplant program at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas: between 2017 and 2020, a dozen babies were born after this surgery, which used both living and cadaveric donors. Of the 14 “technically successful” transplants that were done, at least one live birth was recorded in 11 patients (one of them gave birth to two babies). “The live birth rate for technically successful transplantation is 79%,” the authors noted.

Carmona explained that last week he spoke with Brännström precisely about the figures for these transplants. The Swedish team keeps a calculation of success stories. “More than 100 transplants have been done and there are more than 50 children born. It is estimated that the rate of graft loss [el órgano trasplantado] It is 15% or 20%. That leaves us with some 85 patients who would arrive and, of those, embryo transfer has not yet been done to all of them, but we already have more than 50 children born ”, the gynecologist celebrated. Carmona has assured that this type of procedure would be applicable not only to women with Rokitansky syndrome, but also to “women with absolute uterine factor”. “They are women who do not have a uterus due to different medical conditions or that it does not work,” he has indicated.

Two health workers attend to Jesús, the first baby in Spain born after a womb transplant, in the Neonatal ICU of the Hospital Clínic Francisco Avia / Hospital Clínic

Ethical dilemmas

Ethical doubts about the relevance of implementing this technique have accompanied this procedure since Brännström and his team laid the first stone. In the balance, the risk-benefit of these complex interventions for recipient and donor has never been clear: in addition to the problems that can accompany surgeries, immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection after transplantation can have undesired impacts and pregnancies. they are high risk. Jesús, for example, was born prematurely and the Dallas study also reported cases of preeclampsia in the mothers, as happened to Franco, or gestational diabetes, among other ailments. The director of the National Transplant Organization, Beatriz Domínguez Gil, has already shown her reservations about this procedure on occasion: “The risks assumed by the mother and the impact on the fetus do not compensate for the ultimate goal of conceiving a baby and also there are viable alternatives, such as adoption”, he explained in statements to EL PAÍS in 2018.

It also raises suspicions that it is a transplant to fulfill a wish, not to save a life, although favorable voices argue that this technique addresses a type of infertility before intractable and that there are other assisted reproductive techniques to treat another class of infertility that are accepted as conventional medical practice. “We are facing a society debate, my opinion is not worth much,” Alcaraz assured. And he continues: “We are in an experimental program to demonstrate feasibility from a technical point of view. Now, infertility makes a lot of people suffer and some women have fatal outcomes from it. It’s a serious health problem.” Carmona, for his part, has ensured that, in any case, “it is important to open an ethical debate on the limits that can be reached with technical advances.”

