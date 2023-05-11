London.- Britain’s fertility regulator today confirmed the birth of the UK’s first babies using an experimental technique that combines the DNA of three people, in an effort to prevent children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.

The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said fewer than five children have been born this way in the UK, but did not provide further details to protect the families’ identities.

In 2015, the UK was the first country to adopt legislation on regulatory methods to prevent women with mitochondria — the powerhouse of a cell — from passing their defects on to their babies.

The first baby in the world to be born using this technique was reported in the United States in 2016, the treatment was performed in Mexico.

Genetic defects can result in diseases such as muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, heart problems, and intellectual disabilities.

Approximately one in 200 children in Great Britain have been born with the mitochondrial disorder. To date, 32 patients have been cleared to receive that treatment.

A woman with mitochondria, scientists take the genetic material from her egg or embryo, which is then transferred to an egg or embryo donor who has healthy mitochondria but has the rest of her key DNA removed.

The fertilized embryo is transferred to the mother’s womb. The genetic material from the donated egg represents less than 1 percent of the baby created with this technique.

Many critics oppose artificial reproduction techniques, arguing that there are other ways for people to avoid passing diseases to their children, such as egg donation or screening tests, and that experimental methods have not been shown to be safe.