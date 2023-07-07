It was expected. Fernando López Miras will have to wait until next Monday to retry his election as president of the Autonomous Community, after failing to obtain the confidence of the Regional Assembly in the first vote of the investiture debate, held this Friday. The Popular Party candidate needed an absolute majority and was two votes short of it: he only received the support of the 21 deputies of his parliamentary group. The thirteen from the PSOE and the two from Podemos voted against. Also the nine from Vox, despite the programmatic coincidences and the negotiations underway since last Tuesday. The party led by José Ángel Antelo is closed as a band as long as the PP does not make room for it in the next Governing Council. And the popular refuse to do so. No one gives in. 23-J is just around the corner and all of Spain is looking at the Region of Murcia, which at this moment has become a field for political experimentation of what can happen after the general elections.

As established by the Regulations of the Autonomous Chamber, López Miras will have a second chance to be elected after at least forty-eight hours of the first attempt. In that vote, which will take place on Monday morning, he will need a simple majority. Key to this will be the abstention that Vox deputies also deny him, for the moment. With the vote held this Friday, the two-month period that the Assembly has to organize as many investiture debates as it deems appropriate is launched. If after that time there is no president, the Chamber will be dissolved and will have to call new regional elections, which would be held in autumn. It is to this last scenario that the Region is heading, unless PP and Vox change their strategies in the middle of the electoral campaign or the results of 23-J force one of the two parties to give in.

In his second intervention before the Plenary, after the presentation of his program on Thursday, López Miras returned to defend his management at the head of the Community during the last legislature and the legitimacy to be elected president. And he insisted on asking for the support of his natural partners from Vox: «It is obvious that I will not have the support of everyone, although it would be sensible to think that, being the option supported by the majority, that will be respected from the abstention of those who do not have the option of presenting an alternative government program.”

The candidate rejected the criticism of the spokesmen for the left-wing parties, especially the socialist José Vélez, whom he asked for “coherence” for criticizing the pacts of the popular and ignoring those signed by the socialists with Catalan and Basque independentistas. And he defended, addressing Antelo, his loyalty as a political partner, ensuring that he fulfilled a large part of the investiture pact signed in 2019 with Vox until, a year later, his parliamentary group fractured into two camps. “Who tells us that today there are nine deputies and within a year there will not be three different groups, as happened in the past?” He snapped.

In his first speech, the Socialist Group spokesman, José Vélez, questioned López Miras’s promise to respect the Assembly and recalled that the last legislature supported defecting deputies to stay in power. “He said that we must flee from the fetishism of the chair, when you clung to it like a limpet, staining the institution.” And he reproached that in defense of his government program he did not speak of equality or the LGTBI collective or heritage or the most disadvantaged. Vélez regretted that the Region does not improve in the national balances on risks of social exclusion. “Today we have more severe poverty in the Region than before the 2008 crisis,” he said.

The socialist leader recalled that the waiting lists are not improving either, despite the documents signed in the previous legislature. So he accused him of using his pact policy as “political marketing that only looks for headlines.” And he made him ugly when he talked about “domestic violence, disrespecting thousands of women who suffer sexist violence.” He also questioned his management in economic, housing, environmental and even water management matters. Vélez assured that with Pedro Sánchez in La Moncloa more water has reached the Region than with previous PP governments.

Antelo blames Feijóo



Although the direction of his vote had already been announced, the most anticipated intervention of this second session of the investiture debate was that of the Vox Group spokesman, José Ángel Antelo. He defended the constitution of a coalition government that “respects the will of the citizens of our Region” and said that his candidate was López Miras. That is why he made the “umpteenth call for understanding, without blackmail” in order to reach an agreement that allows the formation of an executive as soon as possible. This party wants portfolios in that government to make sure that López Miras complies with what was agreed: it considers that he has already breached the 2019 investiture pact and that he also relied on Vox “default” deputies. On this occasion, according to Antelo, the agreement is resisting because the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, uses the Region as an electoral test bed. So he asked López Mire to “reconsider” and become “independent of Feijóo” to form a government with a “reliable and loyal” partner. In a second intervention, he reproached the PP for not giving him a position on the Regional Assembly Table.

The spokesperson for the Mixed Group, the Podemos deputy María Marín, made a play on words, “Mr. López Antelo”, to criticize the identical policies of the PP and Vox in recent years in terms of sexist violence, integration of immigrants and of educational freedom. “You are the right-winger of this country,” she said in a tense tone to the representatives of both parties, whom she accused of representing an “operetta” when they already have an agreement, according to her, to govern jointly after 23-J. In her second intervention, she charged against Vox, whose deputies she called “opportunistic looks.”

The intervention of the spokesman for the Popular Group, Joaquín Segado, was aimed at building bridges and establishing programmatic connections with Vox to make it clear that the agreement is possible without the voters of either party feeling disappointed. «We do not want to condition future projects for the satisfaction of having a pyrrhic political victory in a negotiation. We want to reach agreements to improve people’s lives, above armchairs and positions, “he assured. He only pressed Vox to tell his deputies that the votes against López Miras give “Pedro Sánchez a joy.”

Before the end of the plenary session, Segado asked Vox to negotiate over the weekend to unblock the political situation and form an executive “that starts working on Monday.” So did López Miras, who asked Antelo to meet in the afternoon to achieve that goal.