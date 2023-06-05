A session of the trial against Oscar Abad Palacios, José Ramón Martínez and Carmen Guisasola, at the National Court, in December 2022. FERNANDO ALVARADO ((EPA) EFE)

As was his custom, the policeman Ignacio Pérez Álvarez had gone to the Los Claveles bar, Galdácano (Bizkaia, 29,285 inhabitants), on January 30, 1990, to have an aperitif. At the exit, a few minutes before three in the afternoon, ETA was waiting for him. To kill it. The agent was 39 years old, had a wife and three minor children.

That crime – in which the gang used a bicycle bomb for the first time – has joined the list of unsolved attacks for more than three decades. But, this June 1, the National Court has sentenced one of the members of the biscay command, Carmen Guisasola, for her involvement in the murder. The court has sentenced him to 20 years in prison, considering it proven that he manufactured and provided the explosive that the perpetrators hid in a saddlebag from the bike-pump, which they left leaning against a building next to the victim’s car. A device that was activated by radio control when Ignacio Pérez opened the door of his Seat 124 to get on. “[La etarra] intervened decisively and decisively in the deadly action of Galdácano beyond all reasonable doubt”, the magistrates underline.

However, the National Court has acquitted Óscar Abad Palacios and José Ramón Martínez, whom the Prosecutor’s Office accused as material authors of the crime. The court has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to convict them, in addition to ruling out that the self-incriminating statements they made at police headquarters after their arrest and which they later denied before the judge could be used against them.

“Although the sentence is for ordering the attack and the perpetrators are acquitted, finally some light is shed on this attack that was unresolved,” Carmen Ladrón de Guevara, lawyer for the majority AVT (Association of Victims of Crime) commented on Monday. Terrorism), shortly after the sentence was announced. During the oral hearing, Abad and Martínez denied their involvement in the attack. For his part, Guisasola “remained silent,” despite the fact that years ago he repudiated the band —in fact, he was one of the members of the organization that accepted the via Nanclares when the terrorist organization was still alive.

In 2020, the National Court already acquitted the three defendants (Guisasola, Abad and Martínez) considering that the facts had prescribed. But, in July 2022, the Supreme Court rejected that decision and ordered a retrial against the three. An oral hearing that was held in December of last year.

“Vigilance of habits”

He biscay command decided to attack police officer Ignacio Pérez in the “first weeks of 1990”, according to the judges of the National Court. The terrorists had “surveilled” him for a while directly, to learn in detail his habits. “Guisasola resolved to end her life, as an action by the terrorist organization ETA, to which he belonged,” insisted the court, which lists the evidence collected against her. Among others, that one of his fingerprints was found in the Bilbao home where “materials were found with which the explosive device used” in the crime could be manufactured.

Born in Villagatón (León, 650 inhabitants), Ignacio Pérez had been assigned to the Basque Country in 1979. At the time of the attack, he was part of the automotive section of the Basauri barracks. He had a wife and three children—14, 10, and 5 years old. As the widow declared at the trial, one of his sons still “does not feel capable of returning to his land, which is Galdácano, because he cannot bear the memories.” She has returned, “but after spending 15 years away.”