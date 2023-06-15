Manfred Weber’s European People’s Party (EPP) suffered a first setback on Thursday in its strategy of using the European Commission’s proposed Nature Restoration Law (LRN) as a workhorse in the face of an intense election year in Europe. The Environment Committee halted in Strasbourg its attempt to derail the regulation, a key piece of the European Green Pact, by rejecting a kind of amendment to the entire text of the conservatives that would have meant de facto his legislative death. “Happy for the defeat of the right and the extreme right today. They wanted to kill the LRN and they have failed”, celebrated the president of the Environment commission, Pascal Canfin (Renew).

However, the tightness of the result of that first vote, as well as the fact that the final vote on the entire law has been delayed until the 27th due to the impossibility of finishing approving all the amendments on this day, shows the fragility of this key piece of the European Green Pact that the conservatives claim to redo completely, arguing that the current text has “structural flaws” that will affect the agricultural sector and food security, among others.

Canfin has stressed that, after the vote on the 27th, the text, whatever it is (there is still the possibility that the proposal as such will be rejected), will reach the plenary session in Strasbourg in mid-July. “There Weber will not be able to choose the members of the PPE to vote,” he commented on Twitter. The Frenchman this week accused the EPP of having “threatened” conservative MEPs to break party discipline and vote in favor of the LRN, something that several European popular parliamentarians had indicated they wanted to do. Although Weber conclusively denied these accusations, at least one of the popular MEPs who had announced that he would vote this Thursday in favor of the legislation, the Czech Stanislav Polcak, ended up announcing that he had asked to be “replaced” in the Environment committee, although he assured that he will vote “in conscience” in July, where the 705 members of the chamber must pronounce.

If the legislative proposal goes ahead and is approved in the July plenary session, it will become the base text of the European Parliament to negotiate (the “negotiating position”) in view of the so-called trialogues, the final three-way negotiations – with the Council of the EU, that is to say, the States, which have yet to establish their position, and the Commission – to discuss a single definitive text, which will have to be ratified again by Parliament and the Council before it can enter into force.

Both defenders and detractors of the regulations had promised on the eve of the vote this Thursday that they will not throw in the towel and that the battle will continue until the next plenary session. But this Thursday’s vote, now postponed, was considered a strong indication of whether the LRN has the strength to continue on its legislative path or whether it is doomed to become a dead letter. If the legislative proposal does not receive the approval of the Environment Committee, where the most motivated MEPs are to support measures of this type, the possibility that the tables will turn when the 705 parliamentarians speak will be even less , both those who support the law and its enemies agree. The tightness of the votes so far shows that the road will not be easy in any case.

The atmosphere in the packed voting room was so charged that Canfin, who had admitted that his ranks were also divided on the law, allowed himself to joke around to calm the atmosphere. “To ease the tension a bit, we are not going to start with the Law for the Restoration of Nature,” he said between laughs from the room.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Some laughter that was cut short as soon as the first test of the legislative initiative arrived: the proposal presented by the PPE to reject the LRN caused the entire room to hold their breath for a few seconds. Until the result —a tie, which in this case, according to the voting rules, means that the proposal was rejected and the body of the law continued to be voted on— caused a part of the room to erupt in cheers and loud applause, among them those of the socialist César Luena, rapporteur for the norm that has fought until the last moment for its approval, while the other half of the space frowned in silence.

The Nature Restoration Law (LRN) proposes to repair 20% of the land and sea surface of the EU by 2030 and all the ecosystems that need to be restored by 2050. The initiative is considered a key element of the great project of European green transition and a pioneering measure in the field of biodiversity that, in addition, will help the EU to fulfill the international commitments agreed at the COP15 in Kunming-Montreal in December 2022, in particular on the restoration of ecosystems.

But it has run into opposition, above all, from some farmers’ and ranchers’ organizations, which say they are already dealing with numerous environmental impositions from Brussels. A discontent that has generated electoral scares, as in the Netherlands, where, in March, farmers opposed to the plans of the Government of Mark Rutte to reduce livestock farming and to expropriations near protected natural areas led to victory in the provincial elections to the Peasant-Citizen Movement (BBB).

In recent days, the actions to save the law have been intense. The scientific community has mobilized more than 3,000 signatures denying the arguments put forward by the PPE against the Nature Restoration Law, especially in terms of food safety —experts deny that the regulations will cause a decrease in food production— or protection of farmers and their fields (remember that climate change is the main enemy). They have been joined by almost a hundred large companies such as Inditex, Nestlé, Ikea or the lobby from wind industry Windeurope – who have called the EPP’s argument that the law endangers the renewable energy industry “fundamentally wrong” – who have also called publicly to support the LRN. NGOs and political formations have also managed to mobilize almost a million citizens who have signed petitions and emailed MEPs asking them to approve the biodiversity regulations.

The EPP affirms that its studies prove it right and says that until it has firm guarantees that its demands will be heard, it will not accept giving a “blank check” to a key player in one of the most profound transitions of the modern economy. .

The supporters of the LRN affirm that the position of the EPP is part of a personal campaign with which Weber seeks to electorally capitalize on the discontent of the countryside and make new nods to the extreme right, at the same time that he launches against an initiative approved by the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with whom, despite sharing a political family, has maintained a hidden struggle since Angela Merkel’s former Defense Minister was elected to the position to which the current leader of the PPE aspired.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter