April 16, 1994. Scotland. Glasgow Rangers vs. Raith Rovers. For the first time in the history of Great Britain, Duncan Ferguson would be sentenced to three months in prison for an assault on a pitch. It remains the only one.

The following year, Ferguson was found guilty of assault in Glasgow Sheriff’s Court after losing his appeal and was sentenced to three months in jail. He served 44 days in Barlinnie Prison before being released and the Scottish Football Association also sanctioned him with 12 matches.