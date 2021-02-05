Jenny is the woman who flies, she doesn’t wonder why. He risks when floating, a roll backwards, he is not afraid to hang from his feet, he rises to a super level, he falls without stopping, he looks at the wind again and he suspends himself again.

Jennifer Dillon’s Skills in Aerobatics they sound like a pappo song and they unfold in the air like geometries of smoke and adrenaline trails.

Is the first Argentine to obtain an international license to draw the sky in aircraft and he agreed to speak with Viva magazine in the La Plata hangar where his plane is waiting to go into action.

Ready for adventure. Jennifer Dillon with her plane, at the La Plata aero club. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

How was the first time you were upside down, alone, in the air?

The first time I flew acrobatics was on my first glider flight, in Tandil, so it was a double debut. And it seemed incredible to me that an aircraft without an engine could fly in all positions. Flying inverted or “head down” is one of the positions considered the most uncomfortable, but I love it and I find it a lot of fun.

He plans it … A very difficult roll to make. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

What is a loop, a 45 line, the tail drop?

The loop is a circle that you draw with the aircraft (airplane or glider) and, in competition, the radii of the circle are judged to be equal. A curl is a backward turn, it can be in the form of an italic “e” or a flattened “o”. The line of 45, can be ascending or descending, it is necessary to mark the degrees with precision. One point in the figure is discounted for every five degrees of error. The tail fall is a vertical ascent, at 90º from the horizon, and, when the aircraft stops flying, it “falls tail”, hence its name (tail slide). The tail rises and falls on its tip, marking another vertical line, but descending.

What happens to you when you see Denzel Washington land upside down or Tom Hanks make an emergency landing in a river in New York?

In the first movie, I see a very skilled pilot, but with addiction problems severe that, logically, are not desirable in any profession and definitely incompatible with flying. In the second case, I see an extremely skilled pilot who knew how to solve a situation that for anyone else would have been practically impossible, and who even having managed to save all the passengers, causing minimal damage, was subjected to evaluations and tests where he had to stand up for yourself and show that yours was the best decision you could have made.

Leaving the hangar. Jenny Dillon, attentive to the wind and the height of the sun. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

Since when did you do acrobatics and how did you train?

Although since 2006 I have been involved with acrobatics and I had the opportunity to fly a lot, accompanying an exhibition acrobat (air shows) as an assistant, and washing airplanes, in 2011 I did my first formal instruction in Asheville, Alabama; then in Arlington, Texas during 2014 and 2015 and in St. Augustine, Florida, in 2017, all in the United States. In Argentina there are no schools to learn or where to train. Then I started flying glider stunt, and we got ready for the Austrian competition. I was lucky to have friends who fly acro and give me training in their own aircraft.

Your experience in competition?

In August 2019, I participated in my first acrobatics competition. It was held in Spitzerberg, Austria and I was part of the first Argentine team to participate in an international aerobatics competition. We were four Argentines in the glider class, in two categories and we got 3 awards. To participate in this competition, I was granted the first Aerobatics sports license, issued by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale for an Argentine woman. In November 2019, the first acrobatics competition for a plane and glider organized by the Asociación Argentina de Acrobacia Aérea was held in Dolores, Buenos Aires province. I got the first place in my category and also in the general.

Propeller. And final review before flying. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

Are maneuvering an airplane or a glider different sensations?

Yes. The main difference is that, as it does not have an engine, glider flight is quieter and, technically, the maneuvers are different: the lines are shorter, the speeds have to be more precise, because, if not, the figures they don’t come out. Although glider flight seems smoother, because it is more harmonious and seems less “violent”, the glider in which we compete reaches 280 kilometers per hour.

How do you train?

Ideally, I should complement physical training in a gym, because I am very small and it takes a lot of strength in my arms and legs to perform the maneuvers, but the truth is that I do not like it at all. My only training is in flight.

What happens at the heart level, in the vision, in the stomach?

Those of us who are involved in aeronautics must have a certification of psychophysical aptitude. In particular, to fly acrobatics, there are people who have more physical tolerance than others to withstand acceleration, dizziness, or breakdown. I was lucky to never get sick or dizzy. But there are many people who just see or imagine, decompose. With training and starting small, the body gets used to it.

“I was lucky to never get sick or get dizzy, but there are people who just see, get sick.”

How high do you do your stunts?

It depends. The workouts are done with a lot of height because it is what allows you to make mistakes and be able to solve them. In competitions, you fly in an imaginary box (box) 1,000 meters per side, 300 meters away from the floor. That is, the plane is 1,300 meters away.

I described a complete sequence.

The acrobatics sequences vary all the time, the figures are proposed by each organizer and the program divides into categories according to the difficulty of their maneuvers. The glider plane class is also separated.

How do you characterize your style?

Those who have seen me fly say that I have a very defined style, which is easily distinguished from others who fly the same sequence, in the same aircraft. They define it as a more harmonious flight, which looks like a dance. Although I did not have the opportunity to “see” myself to compare, I think it also has to do with strength.

At what speed is the wind dangerous and is it “out of the norm”?

It depends on the category, but with approximately 15 knots of cross wind to the direction of the box, the test is suspended.

In glider, Jenny’s feeling is more pleasant. Photo: Courtesy Jenny Dillon.

How much does each flight cost you, in gasoline, use of the flying club, other expenses?

The instructional hour on scheduled flights was always around $ 100. The “acro” flight costs between two and four times more than the normal flight, generally consumes 50 percent more fuel and the hangarage is also paid if you have your own aircraft.

How was your arrival at the wedding? How long did they fly to the party with your boyfriend?

We left the provincial airport in two planes, flying in formation to the La Plata flying club. There we put on an acrobatics show for our guests. Upon landing, the planes were the background of our ceremony and were also the scenery for the party. The figures that are performed in an acrobatics “show” are not the same as those that are performed in competition. By not having to perform them with judging precision or the definition of a box, they are more relaxed, and generally fly lower. In general, they are compared to dancing: the show is like dancing a quartet and the competition like dancing classical.

The priest waits for the bride and groom to land to start the wedding. Photo: Courtesy Jenny Dillon.

How is your pirouette plane?

My plane is a Super Decathlon, red, white and blue, 180hp, certified for aerobatics. Only the tail slide and lomcevak maneuver are restricted by manual.

What do you know about Carola Lorenzini and Charito Germano, other pioneers?

Carola Lorenzini was the first instructor from South America and he crashed in a stunt show performing his famous “inverted loop.” He also achieved records of height and of the crossing of the Río de la Plata. Charito Germano (Maria Rosie Jeanfreu) is a Frenchwoman raised in Argentina, a student and wife of Santiago Germano, competed by plane and obtained several world records, including the one with the highest amount of curls in 1951. The fact that these women achieved Titles that were only reserved for men, made them among the most recognized women in Argentine aviation. If even these days the place of women in aviation continues to be difficult and not very frequent, I find it more than admirable and commendable that they have achieved it in their times.

These stories could be included in school or sports training …

I was summoned from schools, at different levels (kindergarten, primary and secondary), to tell my story, but I like to tell you about all the possibilities that exist in aviation. I believe that aviation in general, in all its forms, should be included in school training. Both as a professional or sports option, in the civil or military field. I think it is important that the community is educated and informed that aviation is not just the “pilot and stewardess in the airline” as most imagine. I tell the kids that there are many professions related to aviation, from mechanics, instructors, traffic controllers, how pilots are trained, what careers are like and the importance of aviation in the community: from aero-applicators, transport of patients and organs, cargo and passenger transport, fire fighting. And I also make air sports known: parachuting, ballooning, sailing, acrobatics, model airplane … The reaction of the boys and the interest they show with the subject is amazing. I also collaborate with the Argentine Air Sports Confederation in the dissemination and I am part of the commission of the Association of Women in Aviation Argentina and the Argentine Association of Aerobatics.

Its shadow is also ready to fly. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

What is your “family of pilots” like?

My great-uncle Ernesto Mario Dillon was Commander and flight instructor in the Argentine Merchant Air Fleet and Operations Manager at Aerolineas Argentinas. My other great-uncle Enrique David Dillon was a commander at Aerolineas Argentinas. My father Carlos Enrique Dillon has more than 17 thousand flight hours and was a pilot for businessmen. And my husband Marcos Martín, is an airplane pilot and glider.

Jenny goes on another mission, but in the water: he is also a helmsman.

