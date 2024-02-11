The first holy woman of Argentina was canonized this Sunday, February 11, by the Pope. The event, in the Vatican, brought together Francis with his strong critic, Argentine President Javier Milei.

Pope Francis presided over a canonization mass for María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa, better known as 'Mama Antula', who in the 18th century renounced the wealth of her father, a wealthy landowner and slave owner. At the end of the mass she greeted Argentine President Javier Milei.

The consecrated Christian dedicated herself to charity following the Jesuits, promoting their spirituality, walking barefoot thousands of kilometers with rich and poor, even though the Roman Catholic order, founded by Saint Ignatius of Loyola, had been banished from Latin America.

At a time when Argentina is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation exceeding 200%, Javier Milei attended the service at St. Peter's Basilica, with his entourage.

In the past, the far-right politician had strongly criticized the pope in various ways, but he has softened his tone since assuming the presidency in December and even, in a recent interview on Radio Miter, praised him as “the most important Argentine in the world.” history”. For his part, Francisco always downplayed Milei's words, and even called him on the phone to congratulate him when he obtained his electoral victory.

On this occasion, at the end of the Eucharist, the Argentine pontiff was taken in a wheelchair, due to his knee problems, to his right, in the front row in front of a kneeler, where the Argentine president had followed the mass. Milei shook his hand and gave him a hug. Laughing, they talked for a few moments.

On the X account, former Twitter, Milei reposted a video of the support she received at the ceremony.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE IN BUNKER | This is how President Milei left St. Peter's Basilica 🇻🇦 Between selfies and messages of support from the faithful who witnessed the ceremony held a few hours ago, this is how they said goodbye to our president 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rs8zzPVxFQ — Milei's Bunker (@BunkerMilei) February 11, 2024



Tomorrow both are scheduled to have a private audience in the Apostolic Palace, behind closed doors, starting at 9:30 local time (8:30 GMT).

With EFE and Reuters