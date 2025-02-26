White smoking to the bullfighting season of the teacher. The posters that this newspaper had advanced exclusively received yesterday the degree of officiality in the traditional press conference that every year presidesE Ramón Valencia. Some posters that, according to the businessman, “They have solidity, auction and luxury required by Seville”with a total of seventeen bullfightsa celebration of rejones and six bullfights with itchors, between resurrection Sunday and the San Miguel Fair.

As the combinations were in the public domain for weeks, the interest of the act went through the novel details and explanations to the most thorny issuesalthough these were scarce and even at unaned moments. Among the main changes is the creation of a Young fertilizer for children under 21 years For 450 euros, the confirmation that the fair It will not be televised by any channelthe expansion of the continuous cycle to fifteen celebrations with the recovery of preferred Monday – fees that They will start at seven in the afternoon– and the rise in the price of loose tickets in line with the IPC increase (2.8 percent).

Ramón Valencia confirmed that Morante de la Puebla will be another year the spine of the serial with five afternoons. The bullfighter stars in the most sought -after running of the season, which will be on Thursday, May 1 Next to Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado. Asked the businessman about the absence of Ortega of the Resurrection poster, Ramón Valencia acknowledged that at no time he contemplated him as a possible option despite the fact that in previous courses he affirmed that this poster depended largely on the desire of the fans, and despite which despite which Juan Ortega has received all possible awards as the author of the best task of the last April Fair.

A ‘uncomfortable’ press conference The traditional press conference hung the first poster of ‘There are no tickets’ of the year with a poster hall full of specialized journalists and fans from different parts of the province. There was a common interest in knowing the explanations about Emilio de Justo’s absences and the fifth. At the conclusion of the act, in all the corrillos the obvious hostility with which the most thorny affairs had been dispatched, being the first time that Valencia Canorea left his script was discussed and replied belligerent to a journalist (Álvaro Acevedo) who asked about The inclusion of El Fandi: «You seek a certain response and you will not find it. You can write in the manner you consider appropriate.

Who will be on resurrection Sunday, for his own merits and desire for the fans, will be Daniel Luquewhich will have four runs in the fertilizer after opening the Prince’s door and cutting a total of Six ears last season. The manager’s bullfighter has also wanted to have a gesture with his land fans and will deal with the run of Victorino Martín. With three afternoons they will be in the Pay Roca Rey, Alejandro Talavante, Juan Ortega, Borja Jiménez, Pablo Aguado, Sebastián Castella, José María Manzanares and Manuel Escribano.









The Fifth Y Emilio de Justo

As reported, the internal promotion of the livestocks of The Parralejo and Santiago Domecqthat are framed within the lamp Absences of Emilio de Justo and the bulls of the fifth After the sounds with the Pagés company. On these two absences the businessman was asked, noting that Emilio de Justo’s offer was «how to want Raise a war without weapons». In reference to the statement of the livestock family Martínez-ConradiRamón Valencia stressed that “at no time has anyone been missing,” without wanting to go into details.

The businessman acknowledged that at the moment there are no no agreements with any television operator, or with OneToro – «we have maintained any relationship but nothing has been concluded because they had nothing to offer» – Not with Canal Sur. On the fall of the thematic channel that had issued the last two campaigns, Ramón Valencia pointed out that It was a “very exciting” project But unfortunately «It has been deflated»Economically.

Among the livestock novelties, the Return from Fuente Ymbrothat will double by dealing with the first run of the continuing cycle and the first bullfight of the fertilizer, as well as the tres celebrations in which Fermín Bohórquez’s currency is announced (Run, rejones and bullfight), which preferred the bulls of La Quinta after the Martínez-Conradi family plant. As previously told, the King rock intermediation It has been key for the bulls of El Parralejo to jump to Farolillos, favoring that they also do the pupils of Santiago Domecqit would not be understood that one of the two did not do it after the good results of 2024.

From the bullfights you have to highlight the Hand in hand of MONDAY DE PREFERIA BETBER MARCO PÉREZ AND JAVIER ZULUETAwho will say goodbye as bullfighters from the teacher, as well as the reissue of the final of the Andalusian bullfighting circuit with cattle by José Luis Pereda. As detailed by Ramón Valencia, the company has received a total of fifty -five curriculums of applicants for the fourteen positions offered.

The box office

On the price of tickets, Valencia Canorea confirmed that one more year They rise depending on the increase in CPIpointing out that “there is a wide variety of prices depending on the sector and row, from 31 euros in ‘high sun’ and from 67 euros in ‘high shadow'”. On the other hand, it was reported that there will be a special fertilizer for both young people under 21 and for retirees (250 in total) for 450 euros, located in the standing 12 (clock area). The renewal of fertilizers will be between March 17 and 25, the acquisition of new fertilizers will be until March 29 and The sale of loose locations will begin on April 10from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 8 pm. On April 13 and 17, the schedule will be 10 to 14 hours and on April 18 (Good Friday) the ticket offices will remain closed. As in previous seasons, young people who have the cultural bond may use it for the purchase of loose locations.