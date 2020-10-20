On October 20, the Moscow City Court considers appeals Mikhail Efremov and his lawyers for the verdict. In September, the court found the actor guilty of a fatal accident in the center of Moscow in the summer and sentenced him to eight years in a general regime colony. Later, the prosecutor’s office opposed the commutation of the sentence.

As an exception, the artist is allowed to be present at the meeting, despite the restrictive measures related to the coronavirus, which is why the prisoners are now not taken to them. How the meeting goes – see the AiF.ru gallery.