Roskosmos: the first apparatus of the Sphere group and three communications satellites were put into orbit

The first apparatus of the multi-satellite constellation “Sphere” “Skif-D” and three communication satellites “Gonets-M”, launched on a carrier rocket “Soyuz-2.1b” from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Saturday, October 22, were put into orbit. This was announced by the Roskosmos Corporation in Telegram-channel.

The apparatus and satellites were delivered to their orbits by the Fregat upper stage. “Everything is normal,” the message says.