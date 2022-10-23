Roskosmos: the first apparatus of the Sphere group and 3 communications satellites were put into orbit

The first vehicle of the multi-satellite constellation “Sphere” “Skif-D” and three communication satellites “Gonets-M”, launched on a carrier rocket “Soyuz-2.1b” from the Vostochny cosmodrome, were put into orbit. This was announced by the Roskosmos Corporation in Telegram-channel.

The apparatus and satellites were delivered to their orbits by the Fregat upper stage.

Low-orbit spacecraft “Gonets-M” are designed to transmit data and provide mobile satellite communications services to mobile and stationary subscribers anywhere in the world.

The Skif-D demonstrator satellite is designed to test new technical solutions for high-speed Internet access and protection of the orbital-frequency resource.

On August 2, the Fregat upper stage arrived at the Vostochny cosmodrome, designed to launch the Skif-D demonstration satellite for broadband Internet access and three Gonets-M vehicles.

In October, Roskosmos announced that the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with three Gonets-M satellites and the first spacecraft of the Sphere project, Skif-D, was taken to the launch complex of pad 1C of the Vostochny cosmodrome.

On the evening of October 22, Soyuz-2.1b with the first spacecraft of the Sphere multi-satellite constellation, Skif-D, launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The launch of the spacecraft was observed by the General Director of Roskosmos Yuri Borisov and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov.

On the night of October 22, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1v light-class launch vehicle with two satellites on board.

The spacecraft were assigned serial numbers “Cosmos-2561” and “Cosmos-2562” Ministry of Defense of Russia

In turn, the general director of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said that the state corporation should learn how to produce one satellite a day. He noted that Russia is ready to learn from the experience of other countries in this area, in particular, China.

Mass production is a different kind of logistics, ranging from storage space and providing everything you need to the organization of production. See also The Russians remembered the prices of a Moscow restaurant in 1967 Yuri Borisov Director General of the State Corporation “Roscosmos”

In his opinion, it is no good that the manufacture of a satellite takes a year and a half. “Unfortunately, we are lagging behind, and this must be recognized,” Borisov concluded.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, the main goal of the project is to achieve high quality space communications services in the interests of the country’s development and security.

The Sphere project involves the creation of a satellite constellation of more than 600 spacecraft Denis Manturov Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

The project to create a multi-satellite constellation received 14 billion rubles from the state budget in 2022, it is planned to allocate 18 billion rubles each in 2023 and 2024, and 8.5 billion have already been reserved for 2025.