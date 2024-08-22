In 2012, when Olivia Carter was starting out as a school counselor, she used all sorts of strategies to help her students understand and communicate their feelings—drawing, miming, role-playing. But after 2015, starting those conversations became much easier, she said. She asked just one question: “Who has seen the movie ‘Inside Out’?”

That success of Pixar, about fundamental emotions like joy and sadnessand this summer’s hit sequel, which focuses on the anxietyhave been welcomed by educators, counselors, therapists and caregivers as a tool to help people understand themselves. The story of the moods that govern the “control panel” in the head of a little girl named Riley has been transformative, many experts said, in daily treatment, in schools and even at home, where the tapes have given parents new insight into how to handle the turmoil of growing up.

“Inside Out 2” has grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide, breaking box office records for animated films. Its influence is visible on the themed bulletin boards in school hallways, the character-based lesson plans, and educators’ numerous craft projects.

For Carter, who works at a high school in Cape Girardeau, Mo., “Inside Out” provided a shared language and visual iconography that makes abstract concepts concrete. And the new film’s focus on anxiety normalizes experiences that young people might find isolating or overwhelming.

“Almost every day there is a student struggling or having a panic attack,” she said. “I could see that this is something I can lean on for a long time.”

None of that was the intention when the filmmakers set out about 15 years ago to make a movie with “emotions as characters,” as Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer and director of the first “Inside Out,” put it. At the time, he said, “I was just thinking about animation that was exciting to me.”

But Docter soon found himself stymied as to which feelings to include—it turns out that psychologists don’t even have a consensus on how many there are. “I finally said, OK, look, I’m going to spend the weekend drawing every emotion and thinking, as an animator, how could I make that one funny and clear?” he recalled. She settled on Joy (a bright yellow sprite), Anger (massed red), Sadness (blue fur and sweater), Fear (muted purple), and Disgust (green).

Talking to experts along the way changed the Pixar team’s understanding of what emotions mean. Meg LeFauve, who co-wrote both films, said, “I remember being taught as a kid not to be jealous. But the truth is that jealousy and envy are telling you what you want. And that’s incredibly important to keep in mind, especially for women.”

All of this helped them conceptualize something that mental health professionals love about movies: that they don’t villainize any feelings. In the first film, leader Joy finds room for Sadness, while 11-year-old Riley adjusts to her family’s move from Minnesota to California. In “Inside Out 2,” Riley’s teenage years begin, and new emotions like shame, envy and boredom flood her system. Anxiety, orange and wild-haired, rekindles Riley’s sense of self.

The films “treated those uncomfortable emotions as factory settings that are necessary for overall health,” said Lisa Damour, a prominent adolescent psychologist, author and speaker who served as a consultant on the second film and has written for The New York Times.

That Anxiety can be protective — that it’s helpful and well-intentioned, even if it occasionally goes into overdrive — is a key lesson the sequel imparts.

“I can’t tell you how common it is for kids or parents to come to me and say, in a fearful voice, ‘I think I have anxiety,’ and how often I have to say, well, of course you have it. That’s how you’ve survived to this point,” Damour said.

“Psychological suffering in itself is not a cause for concern,” he added. “What matters to us much more is the quality of the way it is dealt with.”

LeFauve, who along with her co-writers was nominated for an Oscar, recalled being approached by a Los Angeles psychiatrist after the first film. Her job was to help children process traumatic events on the night they experienced them, and she told LeFauve, “You made my job so much easier.”

“I got a lump in my throat,” LeFauve said. “Who needs an Academy Award? Honestly, to create something in the world that can be used for children in a time of trauma is amazing.”