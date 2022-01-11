Video Downer on giant panda baby’s first birthday: zoos remain closed and Fan Xing sleeps through his own party

Fan Xing, Dutch firstborn Giant Panda Baby, turned one today. The 50-pound sprout only came out of its nest so late that mother panda Wu Wen had already eaten the birthday cake on its own. For the zookeepers of Ouwehands Zoo, there was some annoying news on the anniversary: ​​due to the postponed relaxation, zoos are again not allowed to open on May 11th.