If poverty is not a defect, then wealth is not all evil, but rather a lot of good, that balance in life, which is rarely accepted by this duo “the poor and the rich” who lived in conflict over time and the change of place, but the scene of the rich in life has its admirers, and the scene of the poor has those who sympathize with him or ignore his existence, but by roaming in the many cities of God you find many servants of God, some of them rich and some of them poor, so you have no choice but to submit to your human sense, so you stand where there is truth and honor, where the rich was on the right or the poor on the left.

But out of sympathy, not preference, I am drawn to the human scenes that make me stop in cities or force me to stop, the scenes of the poor, the destitute, the needy, the destitute, the poor man, the dervish, the destitute, the madman of the neighborhood, and the drunkard of the neighborhood. All of these are united by poverty and life stories, where the tears of the night and the cover of the sea of ​​the heart and the sighs of the chest are mixed. I wonder about the first poor person to appear on this earth, and what are the characteristics of the last poor person on it? The issue of poverty is relative, and differs from place to place and time, but is poverty the origin of matters and things, and is wealth a later matter? Perhaps, and man alone crawls on that soft land in his first steps in which he sees his trace, the equation was equal between poverty and wealth, poor in solitude, and lack of capabilities, poor in experience, and at the same time rich, so all the land is common to him, and all matters are at his disposal, and the land is spacious for him, and there is no limit to ownership, when the poverty line and the wealth line began to appear, it first appeared when man knew selfishness, jealousy and envy, and knew the love of possession, and knew how to kill, after that whoever owned a herd of cattle, was rich according to the custom of that time, then he who owned a weapon with which he fought and hunted, and had a cave, was the rich, then a time came, the rich are distinguished from the poor by the amount of strength and authority, women and children, then things changed with the change of time, so the real rich became the one who possesses magic, the power of religion, and what it spreads in people’s souls, of enticement or intimidation, until he monopolized the mission of the ruler by the command of God, then man developed in some civilizations so the rich became the one who has knowledge And wisdom, and the poor is the ignorant, from here the scales were reversed again, so there became material wealth and moral wealth, but the discovery of minerals, the abandonment of barter, and the minting of coins limited wealth to money, and poverty to nothingness, and philosophers, prophets, reformers, and messengers came to make a balance between those who own, and those who do not own, between the good that leads to happiness, and the evil that leads to war, and later philosophers came who considered matter to be the basis of things, and the dialectic of history, and in our current time that great disparity appeared between the rich and the poor, between countries brimming with wealth, and countries below the poverty line, so wars today are raging, and there are no noble knights, nor pure people who save man and life, and restore a little balance to things.

I remember a story from history, when Muqatil bin Sulayman entered upon Al-Mansur, and Al-Mansur said to him: Advise me, Muqatil. He said: Should I advise you based on what I saw or what I heard? He said: Rather based on what I saw.

He said: Omar bin Abdul Aziz had eleven sons and left eighteen dinars. He was shrouded for five dinars, a grave was bought for him for four dinars, and the rest was distributed among his sons.

Hisham bin Abdul Malik had eleven sons, and each son’s share of the inheritance was one million dinars. By God, I saw in one day one of Omar’s sons giving away one hundred horses for jihad, and one of Hisham’s sons begging in the markets! We will continue tomorrow.