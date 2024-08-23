The Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated with the Supreme Council of Antiquities, working at the Temple of Buto in Tell el-Faraeen in Kafr el-Sheikh Governorate, Egypt, has succeeded in uncovering the first and largest astronomical observatory building from the sixth century BC.

The discovered observatory was built of mud bricks and was used to monitor and record astronomical observations and the movement of the sun and stars in the temple located in the city.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) quoted Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, as saying that this important archaeological discovery confirms the ingenuity and skill of the ancient Egyptians in astronomy since ancient times, and how to determine the solar calendar and the dates of religious and official rituals such as the coronation of kings and the agricultural year, in addition to shedding light on the astronomical techniques used by the ancient Egyptians despite the simplicity of the tools used, in addition to enhancing our understanding of scientific and astronomical development in ancient times.

He explained that during the excavation work inside the observatory, the mission found a sloping stone sundial, known as the sloping shadow clock, which is considered one of the most prominent time-measuring tools in ancient times.

For his part, Dr. Ayman Ashmawy, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the discovered astronomical observatory building as the largest astronomical observatory discovered since the sixth century BC, with a total area of ​​approximately 850 meters. It was discovered in the southwestern corner of the temple area. Its architectural design consists of an entrance to the east, where the sun rises, and a central columned hall open in the shape of the letter (L), preceded by a huge, high wall of mud bricks with an inward slope, resembling the style of the Egyptian edifice known in the entrances to temples. A stone block was also found fixed to the floor of a circular hall, and to its north and west there are two circular stone blocks for taking measurements of the sun’s inclinations.