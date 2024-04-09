bDon't cry again when another company tries to replace the sacred glass wine bottle with a cork with another material with a screw cap. No question: it's wonderful to pull the waiter's knife out of your pocket, turn the spindle into the cork and pull it out of the bottle with a pop. And green or brown glass with an attractive label looks elegant and feels valuable.

But the cork has faced strong competition from the screw cap for many years. The plastic capsule has a clear advantage over the natural product. Many winemakers only stick to corks because their customers demand them. Glass bottles weigh much more compared to other materials, can break quickly and are not reused. So it's long past time to think about alternatives.