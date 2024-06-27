He was called Jessica Della Chiara the young woman and mother from Verona who passed away forever in recent days. The 32-year-old nurse started feeling ailments last May and within a few weeks, she was gone forever. She leaves behind her husband Nadir Rossi and little Aurora.

A tragedy has recently shocked the city of Veronawhere Jessica Della Chiara lived and worked, a nurse and young mother aged just 32 who passed away in her sleep in the arms of her husband, who today talks about the tragic experience they went through in the last month.

Nadir Rossi and Jessica met in high school and a love was born between them that led them to lay the foundations to build a beautiful family. The birth of little Aurorawhich took place a few years ago, was the icing on the cake of their story.

Everything was going well, but last may 22just over a month ago, the first alarm. Jessica, who as Nadir al Corriere della Sera, up until that point she had never had any health problems, she was ill. After a few days in which she had felt tired and weak, symptoms that were initially thought to be normal, due to the change of season, on the night of that day a real crisis. Nadir said:

I woke up with a start hearing her panting, breathing heavily, with difficulty. I immediately understood that she was terrible. We saved her by a miracle.

Jessica Della Chiara’s hospitalization and tragic death

For the next month Jessica was in hospitalbut as soon as she got home she was immediately struck by another crisis. Nadir was next to her and immediately followed all the doctors’ prescriptions to help her overcome it, also telling her that the next morning, Saturday, he would take her back to hospital. However, she couldn’t stand the hospital anymore and spent the entire weekend at home with her family.

Weekend at the end of which, unfortunately, another crisis arrived, the last one, the one that brought it on itself gone forever in sleep. Nadir, in recounting this drama of his, took the opportunity to thank the doctors for the support they have given him and his wife during this time.

In addition to him and little Aurora, Jessica leaves her mother Loretta, her father Maurizio and her sister Rebecca. The funeral will be held TomorrowFriday 28 June at 3.15pm, in the church of Maria Immacolata in Verona.