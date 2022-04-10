The moment was emblematic. Barely 12 hours earlier, the United States Senate had just confirmed her as the first African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Courtthis select group made up of 9 magistrates in which only 5 people of the opposite sex have served in all of history.

In the White House and at her side was accompanied by Democratic President Joe Biden, who nominated her, and Kamala Harris, the first woman (also of color) to hold the vice presidency of the United States.

“They had to spend 223 years to achieve it. But we made it. We have all achieved it ”, were the first words that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke, still with tears running from her eyes.

Biden, visibly affected by the moment, called his promotion to the highest court “a day of progress in which the moral arc of the universal moves a little towards a world that is fairer and more similar to (the composition) of the USA.”. It was not for less. Although Brown Jackson is not the first person of color to reach the court (first Thurgood Marshall did in 1967 and Clarence Thomas in 1991), it is a milestone for a country marked by years of slavery and racial segregation. And more so for a woman in a world – that of the law – that has always been dominated by white men.

It was very hard to see how unfair they were in the interrogations, focusing on arbitrary topics and not on their grades.

Although the new judge grew up in a middle-class family that provided her with some opportunities, her parents and grandparents lived in a US where people of color couldn’t go to the same schools as whites, used different bathrooms, and traveled in the back of buses.

Jackson Brown, 51, was born in Washington DC but grew up in Florida, where he always attended public schools where his parents were teachers. From a very young age he was inclined to the laws thanks to the influence of his parents, who saw in that a way not only to get ahead but to influence the unequal world that they had touched. “My parents taught me that, unlike them, who had to face many impenetrable barriers, my path would be clear, if I worked and believed in myself,” Jackson recalled in a speech.

But it was never easy. According to the judge, the same academic advisers from her school told her that she was delusional for aspiring to Harvard University, the most recognized law school in the country. But she not only managed to get in but she also earned two degrees from the prestigious university with top honors. Something that for the time was a novelty. In fact, in 1996, when she graduated from college, there were only 33 other African-American women studying at a university with more than 20,000 students.

From then on his career was meteoric. First working in the Supreme Court of Justice itself under the tutelage of Stephen Breyer, the supreme judge that he will replace, and then as a district judge and judge before an appeals court (that of the district of Colombia), which is considered the second judicial instance most powerful in the country.

Despite the fact that his record was impeccable and that the same Republicans supported his nomination, his confirmation process was tortuous and highly politicized. “It was very hard to see how unfair they were in the interrogations, focusing on arbitrary topics and not on their grades.. But since she is there, she will serve for decades and leave an indelible mark that opens doors for all of us,” said Abigail Hall, a Harvard law student who is following in the magistrate’s footsteps.

In spite of everything, Jackson Brown, for the moment, would not change the ideological line of the court where the conservatives occupy 6 seats compared to the three that retain judges with a liberal inclination.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON