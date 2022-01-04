A judicial source said, on Tuesday, that an investigative judge in Paris had charged the former general manager of the Egyptian “Flash Airlines” company in December with “involuntary manslaughter” as part of the investigation into the incident.

The source confirmed the information published by the daily “Le Parisien”.

A Boeing 737 crashed off Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea in 2004.

The accusation is the first in this case, after the tragedy that killed 148 people, including 134 French.