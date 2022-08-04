Kishi said five ballistic missiles launched by China “apparently landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone”.

“This is the first incident of its kind… Japan has lodged a protest through diplomatic channels,” he added.

This comes as Beijing is conducting its largest military maneuvers, some with live ammunition, in several areas surrounding Taiwan.

Today, Thursday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said that Chinese forces fired “several” ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan.

The Chinese military exercises came in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, and is expected to continue from Thursday to Sunday.