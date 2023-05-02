An eyewitness told “Agence France Presse”, that “the child entered through a small hole in the iron fence wrapped with barbed wire, then reached the lion’s cage and approached it, and a lioness bit him from the head, then the security men came and pulled the child while he was bleeding from his head and was taken to the hospital.”

This is the first time that such an incident has occurred in the Gaza Strip, as there is no public zoo.

Police spokesman Ayman al-Batniji said in a statement, “The child climbed the protective wall surrounding the lion’s cage and approached one of its openings,” where he was bitten and then died.

He added that the police have opened an investigation into the incident.

A medical source said that the deceased child was “Hamada Nidal Ikteet (6 years old). He was taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis,” where he died.

The accident took place in the entertainment city “Asdaa”, which includes a small zoo, knowing that the police closed the city after the accident.

There are two lions in this garden inside an iron cage, and it also includes a number of animals and birds, most of which are domestic and domestic.