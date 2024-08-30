The monitor market is full of firsts and LG Display is always at the forefront when it comes to introducing some innovative panel. This time it did so by announcing the start of mass production of the world’s first OLED panel with a 480Hz refresh rate.

The new panel, a 27-inch WOLED with MLA type, is not 4K, however: the resolution it stops at QHD (2560×1440). However, this does not mean that it lacks impressive technical specifications. In addition to the 480Hz refresh rate, the highest currently available on the market for OLEDs, it can count on a response time of just 0.02 ms Gray to Gray (GtG), which is in fact another record (the previous best response time was 0.03 ms GtG).

Additionally, the optimization of the WRGB pixel structure improves text readability compared to conventional displays, while a borderless design on all four sides, based on a minimized bezel width, gives gamers an even greater sense of immersion.

The Acer Predator X27U F3 monitor featuring the new LG panel is also coming soon

The new LG panel will also be present on the new Acer Predator X27U monitor, which promises a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, DELTA E < 1 calibration, VESA TRUE BLACK 400 HDR certification and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. On the connectivity side, it will then have 2 x HDMI 2.1, a Display Port 1.4, a USB TYPE-C (90 W PD) and KVM support.

We don’t know yet the price of the Acer monitor, nor on which LG monitor models we will see the new panel.

Meanwhile, LG Display is accelerating its efforts to seize the opportunity in the rapidly growing gaming display market with a full line of Gaming OLED displays ranging from 27 to 45 inches, incorporating a number of proprietary technologies listed in the announcement release of the new panel production.

The company’s Gaming OLEDs feature META Technology, which improves image quality by leveraging the Micro Lens Array (MLA) to maximize brightness; Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR), which allows users to freely switch between high refresh rate (FHD 480Hz) and high resolution (UHD 240Hz) modes; and Bendable OLED, which allows the screen to be bent up to 800R (the same degree of curvature as a circle with a radius of 800mm) to achieve an optimized level of curvature for various gaming genres.

“We will create differentiated value for customers and secure leadership in the high-end gaming display market by building on the advantages of LG Display’s unmatched OLED technologies, such as ultra-high refresh rate, rapid response time and ultra-high resolution,” said Won-seok Kang, vice president and head of LG Display’s Large Display Product Planning Division.

What do you think? Are you interested in a 480Hz panel or would you rather go for a higher resolution? Let us know in the comments below.