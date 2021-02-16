Paraguay will have its first vaccines against the coronavirus on Thursday, some 4,000 Russian-made doses (Sputnik V) that will be destined to health personnel, informed Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni.

The consignment is part of the million Sputnik V vaccines, whose arrival the minister had announced for this month, to be complemented with those in charge through the multilateral mechanism Covax, also pending to arrive in the South American country.

“This is a small batch of about 4,000 doses for front-line personnel, especially for intensive care personnel in contingency hospitals,” Mazzoleni told the media at the headquarters of the Chamber of Deputies.

The minister, who made the announcement just after his appearance before the Permanent Commission of Congress, in office during the summer recess, pointed out that they are dual-application vaccines and therefore directed to 2,000 members of the health front.

“I received the confirmation in full session,” explained Mazzoleni, who explained that the advance is part of the contract signed directly with the Russian Investment Fund.

The minister added that the vaccines from Russia already left Moscow with a long and complex journey with stops in the United States before reaching Asuncion. around midnight from Thursday to Friday, with logistics in charge of the Paraguayan Government.

He also explained that the delivery schedule of the first batches of 4.3 million vaccines that the Government has in charge through Covax, the platform of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The objective of the Paraguayan authorities with the WHO equal distribution program, articulated for poor and developing countries, is to achieve the immunization of 30% of its population.

The health authorities are only waiting for the arrival of the vaccines to start the vaccination process according to a three-stage schedule, in which health workers have priority.

In the second they appear adults between 18 and 59 years old with underlying diseases, teachers with vulnerability criteria and teachers of the initial and primary level for a school year that will be blended.

And in the third phase, airport, military and police personnel who did not enter the previous phase, persons deprived of liberty and non-essential workers.

The first consignment of vaccines arrives in the country, of about 7 million inhabitants, when there are more than 2,900 deaths and 145,000 infected since the first case of coronavirus was detected in March of last year.

In addition, health personnel have been warning of the saturation of an already precarious public health system, as well as the lack of supplies for users of these centers.

Source: EFE

PB