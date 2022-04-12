Today and tomorrow (12 and 13 April) we celebrate the company that has become a leader in the sector of dedicated diagnostics

Genoa – The origin was a tragedy, which changed the life of forever Carlo Castellano. In 1977 the Red Brigades they hit him with four bullets, “one is still stuck here in my leg”. Ansaldo’s then deputy general director of planning refused to have the limb amputated and had to undertake a lengthy rehabilitation. “It was in the hospital after I had a diagnostic test with a tomography machine in the morning General Electric and in the afternoon with another brand Siemens I wondered: if Americans and Germans succeed, why shouldn’t we? ”.

This is the intuition at the origin of Esaote, a biomedical company born as a start-up and today a leader in the diagnostic imaging sector. “After that intuition, I commissioned a market study,” says Castellano. “I entrusted it to Fabrizio Landi”, Who will also be co-founder of Esaote, with Castellano e Andrea Oberti, and, later, CEO. “The result was very promising, in the sector of new diagnostic technologies our market had great potential”. Romano Prodiwho chaired IRI, the Institute of Industrial Reconstruction, in turn Ansaldo’s shareholder, gave his blessing, “with a loan of two billion lire that allowed us to leave”.

Thus, in 1982, Ansaldo’s Biomedical Division was created which in 1988 merged with the Florentine Ote, Tuscan electromechanical workshops, giving life to Esaote. Today and tomorrow, in Genoa, the company celebrates its fortieth birthday. The birthday program starts at 17.30 this afternoon, with an outdoor show in the Cardinal Siri Gallery of the Carlo Felice, conducted by the journalist Ilaria d’Amico with the participation of the actor Neri Marcorè and the jazz pianist Dado Moroni, and continues tomorrow morning, from 9.30, with a scientific congress at the Magazzini del Cotone.

In 1994, after having carved out a leading role in non-invasive medical diagnostics, the company was privatized with a management buy-out operation managed by Castellano. Between 2018 and 2019, its capital was acquired by a consortium of Chinese investors. “I left Esaote in 2005”, says co-founder Andrea Oberti, “And I only found it again, after so many years, for these celebrations. In these days I studied it, and I found the company I loved. L’Chinese shareholders it has not changed its nature “.