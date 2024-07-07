A revolutionary 3D map of diseased tissue is poised to change the way we fight cancer. This cutting-edge tool not only allows us to observe the behavior of individual tumor cells, but also of the molecules involved, overcoming the limitations of traditional 2D maps.

What makes this 3D map special?

The secret of the map lies in its extremely high definition. Thanks to this feature, researchers can precisely study the interactions between diseased cells and the surrounding healthy ones. The platform, called Open-STuses transcriptomics to analyze all the RNA messengers produced by a tissue at a given time. This technique provides a complete picture of the state of gene expression of cells, but with an important addition: the spatial component.

3D Map of Diseased Tissue: New Perspectives for Cancer Research

By being able to reconstruct the gene expression of cells in three dimensions, Open-ST allows us to better understand how tumor cells interact with their environment and evade the immune system. This level of detail can lead to the discovery of new drug targets and more effective therapies.

Another great advantage of Open-ST is its accessibility. The platform has been made freely available and is much cheaper than the tools currently in use. Furthermore, it is not limited to cancer: it can be adapted to study any type of tissue and organism, opening new frontiers in biomedical research.

Nikolaus Rajewsky, who coordinated the research team, emphasizes the importance of understanding the spatial relationships between cells in diseased tissues. “Open-ST data allow us to systematically examine cell-cell interactions, uncovering mechanisms of health and disease and potential methods to reprogram tissues,” says Rajewsky. This new 3D map represents an unprecedented level of precision, which is essential for identifying molecular mechanisms in individual cells and understanding how to target disease with surgical precision.