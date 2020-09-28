new Delhi: The month of September has been the deadliest for India in the case of Corona’s case increasing. There were a total of 38 lakh cases in India on September 1, which has reached 60 lakh today. At the same time, on 1 September there were 61 lakh cases in the US, thus there was a difference of 23 lakh cases between India and America. On September 28, where there are 71 lakh cases in the US, there are 60 lakh cases in India and this difference is now only 11 lakh.

It took 205 days for the first 30 million corona cases to come to India, after which the next 30 lakh cases increased in just 36 days. Last 10 lakh cases came in only 12 days. However, the total number of cases cured by Corona virus has also crossed 50 lakh. The last 1 million recoveries took place in just 11 days.

How many cases increased in how many days in the country

1 to 10 lakh- 168 days

10 Lakh to 20 Lakh- 21 days

20 Lakh to 30 Lakh- 16 days

30 Lakh to 40 Lakh- 13 days

40 Lakh to 50 Lakh- 11 days

50 Lakh to 60 Lakh- 12 days

At the same time, the rate of spread of infection in America, the world’s most corona-affected country, has been less than that of India. In India, it took 12 days for the total number of infected to reach 5 million to 6 million, while in the US it crossed 16 days. See here-

10 Lakh to 20 Lakh- 43 days

20 Lakh to 30 Lakh- 27 days

30 Lakh to 40 Lakh- 16 days

40 Lakh to 50 Lakh- 16 days

50 Lakh to 60 Lakh- 16 days

Let me tell you, the three countries of the world are most affected by Corona, America, India and Brazil. 54 percent of the world’s corona cases are in these three countries. Not only this, 45 percent deaths from Corona have also occurred in these three countries. America and Brazil account for 36% of the world’s corona cases, but in both the US-Brazil countries, the pace of new cases is less than half of that of India. Every day, most cases of corona are coming in India and the death toll is also increasing in India at the fastest rate.

