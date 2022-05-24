Tigres is already beginning to move its squad for the Apertura 2022, there have been two occasions that have stayed in the semifinals for which the team needs some movements to reach the long-awaited final that the top leaders of the auriazul team and the fans expect. Incomparable’.
The felines have two players that they will use as currency, this was announced by the ESPN chain, the director and technical director have already decided that the case of the attackers Carlos Rodríguez and ‘Diente’ López can leave the team of San Nicolás de los Heron. It should be noted that in the same way the defender ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez has been a player who has not had regularity in the team for which the board could also part with the club.
It should be noted that the next tournament begins on July 1, for which immediate movements will have to be made by the board to define its squad for the next semester.
‘Diente’ López: He has been losing regularity within the team after his call-up with Uruguay, and after his scoring championship last tournament he has been diminishing his role as a starter within the first team.
Chaka Rodríguez: Right back who has declined in play for a few tournaments now, his calls with the ‘Tri’ and his game on the pitch was not the most outstanding for which Miguel Herrera decided to use him as a change and Jesús Dueñas took over the right side.
Carlos González: A striker who did not live from scoring with the feline team, his best performances were in the Club World Cup, his little connection with the goal will cause the felines to use him as a bargaining chip.
