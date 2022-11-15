The first 3 casualties of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023

After having started the preseason of the group of the wheel under the command of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, the cementers aim to continue reinforcing the team with a couple more reinforcements, however, before doing this, they have to continue giving an outlet to players who no longer enter into the team’s plans.
That is why Cruz Azul already has its first 3 confirmed casualties for the next tournament:
Ángel Romero has a current contract with Cruz Azul until December 2022. But in the absence of negotiations, the South American would pack his bags in search of another goal. According to reports from UOL Esporte, Corinthians from Brazil would be the club that would acquire Romero’s services.
The Paraguayan would leave the team after playing just over 30 games. Romero scored 5 goals and distributed 3 assists for the Cementera cause.
In the case of the Peruvian, Cruz Azul did not validate the purchase option he had on the defender, however, he tried to extend the loan for the Clausura 2023, the same request that was rejected by Granada.
The defender arrived in January of this year and played 38 games between the league, league and concachampions and scored 2 goals.
In the case of Morales, he is the only player from the first team who does not travel to Cancun for the preseason. Since the Chilean does not enter into plans.
Iván Morales’s numbers in the 2022 Liga MX season were to be forgotten. He played just eight games, in which he scored just one goal and received a red card. Since September 11 of this year, in the duel against Mazatlán, he did not appear as a starter again.
It is only a matter of time before the cement board makes these casualties official, and they continue on their way to strengthen their squad even more, with the aim of returning to prominence in Liga MX.
